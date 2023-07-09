Vehicle fire on Montreal airport tarmac sends smoke billowing

Montreal firefighters were called to the grounds of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport Sunday afternoon after a fire erupted on the tarmac.

A vehicle caught fire while it was underneath an airplane at around 3:25 p.m.

There were no reported injuries, according to authorities, who said the fire was under control in under half an hour.

A spokesperson told CTV the fire began in the engine of the vehicle, and that flights have not been delayed as a result.

"The situation is under control," said spokesperson Anne Marcotte.

There were about 20 Montreal firefighters dispatched to the scene to support airport first-responders.

Marcotte said Air Canada could provide more details on the plane itself, including whether there was anyone onboard the plane at the time of the fire, and if any repairs are required.

CTV News is awaiting a response from Air Canada.

Emma Hines, who shared video of the fire on social media, said she had been dealing with several delays ealier that day.

"I'm ready to go back home now," she wrote.

"I’m on the plane that’s parked in the back," wrote Ergun Calisgan, another traveller. "Hopefully no one got hurt. The whole plane watched [the vehicle] burn."

-- More details to come