Urgences-sante workers could go on strike in Quebec City, Eastern Townships on Saturday

Urgences-santé workers in Quebec City and the Eastern Townships have filed strike notices with a view to launching pressure tactics on Saturday.

In a press release sent Friday morning, the Administrative Labour Tribunal confirms that it has received notices from the unions of emergency medical responders and office employees of Urgences-santé.

The workers have indicated "their intention to launch an indefinite strike as of September 17," prompting the tribunal to determine the framework of the pressure tactics so that essential services to the population are maintained.

The tribunal clarified that this is in fact a "task strike." Emergency calls will still be handled and paramedics will continue to attend to people in distress as they normally do.

According to the tribunal decision posted online, however, dispatchers will not be forced to work overtime if managers are available.

Among the tasks dropped by employees, it said, is that some information will not be entered into the operating system regarding patient locations. Hospital searches and observation placements are also being suspended and administrative tasks are also being put on hold.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 16, 2022.