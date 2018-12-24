

UPDATED: Athanasios Dimakopoulos was found safe in Cote-St-Luc on Monday afternoon.

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help finding an 87-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Athanasios Dimakopoulos, 87, was last seen at his NDG home at 3:30 p.m. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and his family is worried for his health and safety, especially with the cold weather.

He has white skin, stands 5’6 and weighs 150 lbs. Dimakopoulos has brown eyes, grey hair and has a scar on his forehead. He speaks Greek and was last seen wearing a beige sweater, dark pants, a dark grey men’s winter coat, black fisherman cap and black shoes.

He is known to frequent the Greek Senior Citizen’s Club located at 549 Jarry Street West in Parc Extension and the St-Edmund of Canterbury Church located at 105 Beaconsfield Blvd. in Beaconsfield. He uses the bus as his means of transportation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, their local police precinct or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.