UPDATE: Missing mother, son found safe

UN assembly suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

The UN General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the world organization's leading human rights body over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, which the United States and Ukraine have called tantamount to war crimes.

Federal budget to include $10B housing plan, $8B for defence

As Canadians face a cost of living crunch, tackling housing affordability is going to be a main feature of Thursday's federal budget, seeing the Liberals earmark $10 billion towards this aim. The 2022 federal budget will also include a defence spending increase over multiple years, but the expected $8 billion wouldn't bring military spending up to the level many are calling for.

What are war crimes and how are they prosecuted?

As reports of war crimes in Ukraine cause international alarm, Fannie Lafontaine, Canada Research Chair on International Criminal Justice and Human Rights, explains how the allegations are being investigated and might be brought to trial.

