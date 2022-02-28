The investigation into allegations of illegal financing within the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) between 2001 and 2012 under then-leader Jean Charest is over.

Quebec's anti-corruption unit (UPAC), alongside the province's Crown prosecutor's office (DPCP), made the announcement Monday that it is ending Operation Mâchurer, eight years after it was formed.

The investigation targeted Charest, as well as Liberal fundraiser Marc Bibeau, in determining whether criminal offences were committed in connection with the Liberal Party's fundraising activities.

More than 300 witnesses were interviewed as part of the investigation, which was launched in April 2014, according to UPAC.

Charest has, over the years, demanded that UPAC end its investigation, most notably in 2020 when he apparently considered returning to politics by running for the federal Conservative leadership.

Now, two years later, Charest is once again considering a run for the party's top job, replacing Erin O'Toole.

In its press release Monday, the DPCP explains UPAQ had asked for its "legal opinion" on the investigation.

"Drawing on the experience and expertise of its members, the review committee conducted a rigorous analysis of the evidence submitted by UPAC," the DPCP states. "The DPCP is regularly consulted by police forces when they wish to obtain a legal opinion in the context of an investigation. However, the decision to terminate a police investigation and whether or not to submit a request to the DPCP to initiate legal proceedings remains the prerogative of police forces."

The DPCP notes legal advice is considered confidential and cannot be revealed.