MONTREAL -- Although Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) customers will require proof of vaccination to enter stores, the same isn’t true for its employees.

According to SAQ spokesperson Linda Bouchard, the vaccine passport “will not be required for employees and managers of the branch network to perform their duties.”

Earlier this week, the Quebec government announced that patrons who haven’t received the shot will be denied entry to SAQs as of Jan. 18. The same will apply to Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) stores.

Although SAQ employees won’t need to be vaccinated in order to clock in, Bouchard says vaccinations will be required should they make purchases, “even if these purchases are made while they are already in the branch for work.”

Bouchard said the SAQ is no different from other establishments that require vaccine passports, such as bars and restaurants, where employees aren’t required to be vaccinated.