As students return to school, universities and CEGEPs around the province are in the process of creating new sexual assault and consent policies.

It’s a mandate under a new law, Bill 151, where all students and staff will take a course on the subject.

However, some advocates worry that the training won’t be taken seriously by administrators.

“The biggest concern always is that it’s just going to be used as a checkbox or, ‘OK, we’ve done one little training and therefore everything should be fine on campus,’” said Connor Spencer of Our Turn Sexual Consent

Several Quebec campuses have been rocked by sexual assault allegations in recent months.

Nine percent of Concordia students, faculty, and staff said they had experienced sexual violence on campus.

Bill 151 was passed last year and requires all CEGEPs and universities to create a standalone sexual assault policy.

However, each school will determine its own rules.

It could leave too much room for error.

“There’s also no oversight mechanism,” said Spencer.

Another major issue is that of intimate relationships between faculty and students.

In an email to CTV, McGill’s associate provost said that relationships constituting a conflict of interest would have to be disclosed by the faculty member.

The university will also mandate consent training.