Unions representing 570,000 Quebec public sector workers on strike

The difficult negotiations in the public sector will come to a head on Thursday when unions representing almost 570,000 workers go on strike at the same time.

The Federation of teachers' unions (FEA - Fédération autonome de l'enseignement), which represents around 66,000 primary and secondary school teachers, will begin an unlimited general strike on Thursday.

Its nine member unions are the Alliance des professeurs de Montréal, the Syndicat de l'enseignement de l'Ouest de Montréal, the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la Pointe-de-l'île, the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la région de Laval, Syndicat de l'enseignement des Basses-Laurentides, Syndicat de l'enseignement des Seigneuries, Syndicat de l'enseignement de l'Outaouais, Syndicat de l'enseignement de la Haute-Yamaska and Syndicat de l'enseignement de la région de Québec.

The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), which represents 80,000 nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists, will be on strike on Thursday and Friday.

In their case, essential services are planned, depending on the care units. The Administrative Labour Tribunal has already approved the lists of services to be provided.

The inter-union Common Front, which represents 420,000 workers through its four member organizations -- the CSN, CSQ, APTS and FTQ -- will also be holding the last of its three consecutive strike days.

The Common Front is present in all sectors: health, social services, CEGEPs and primary and secondary schools. It represents the majority of teachers, orderlies and tens of thousands of support staff, technicians and professionals in the health and social services sector.

Another union has joined the strike.

Seven hundred professionals in 10 colleges, members of the Syndicat des professionnels du gouvernement du Québec (SPGQ), will join the strikers on Thursday and Friday.

"The government can say, 'it's not working with the common front,' but it's not working with the FIQ, it's not working with the FAE, it's not working... At some point, it doesn't work with anyone! You have to ask yourself some questions! Don't forget that the strike (on Thursday) will see nearly 600,000 people in the streets of Quebec. It's going to be the biggest strike ever in Canada," said CSN vice-president François Enault.