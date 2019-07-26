Featured Video
Unconscious man pulled from waters at Oka Beach
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 5:01PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 26, 2019 5:24PM EDT
An unconscious man was pulled from the waters at Oka Beach Friday afternoon.
According to the Sûreté du Québec, witnesses called 911 at about 3:30 p.m.
Attempts were made to resuscitate the man before he was rushed to hospital.
The victim's age has not been confirmed.
