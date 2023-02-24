Ukrainian circus performer, 19, finds new life in Montreal

One year after the Russian invasion, a 19-year-old circus performer from Ukraine has found a new home – and a fresh start to her career – in Montreal.

When Russia invaded, Sofiia Vasylevych and her family lived in a basement without access to water, electricity or Internet.

On March 6, a Russian military strike hit a neighbouring residential building, destroying her apartment in Kyiv. Vasylevych and her family had to leave everything behind and flee to Poland.

"Everything was destroyed. There were some people who already died, they just lie on the street, and nobody will help them. It's just bodies. And they just lay there, and you see everything, and you realize at this moment, maybe I will never come back," she said.

Just over five months ago, Vasylevych moved in with the Bodanis family, who opened their home in Notre-Dame-de-Grace to those fleeing the war.

"I really was like, 'I have to do something,'" said Heidi Bodanis. "I wanted to be one of those people who say they want to do something and actually do."

Bodanis created a Facebook group dedicated to helping Ukrainian refugees.

"They literally arrive with a backpack and a suitcase and a visa. But how do they get a bank account, a social insurance number, or Medicare card?" she said.

Bodanis and Vasylevych met on the Facebook group. Not long after, Vasylevych moved in.

"It could be a weird thing when you just met these strangers, and then you live with them. But I love them," said Vasylevych.

"We got along great when she came to meet us. So there's no discussion after that – she's a member of the family," said Bodanis.



Sofiia Vasylevych and her host 'mom' Heidi Bodanis (photo: CTV News Montreal / Sasha Teman)Vasylevych is also back to doing what she loves most – performing. She uses a unicycle and juggles –knives, even – and jumps rope to wow the crowd.

She has been studying at the National Circus School, hoping to one day work for Cirque du Soleil.



And while she said she's grateful to have found a place to call home, always on her mind is the devastation of the war in Ukraine. She hopes that one day she will be able to return.

"I would like to have that life," she said.