The $14.2 million dollar jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw will be shared by two winning ticket holders -- one in Ontario and the other in Quebec.

Each winning ticket is worth $7.1 million.

The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize also went to a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 2 will be an estimated $5 million.