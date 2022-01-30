Advertisement
Two winning tickets for Saturday's $14.2 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Published Sunday, January 30, 2022 12:48PM EST
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in on December 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
The $14.2 million dollar jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw will be shared by two winning ticket holders -- one in Ontario and the other in Quebec.
Each winning ticket is worth $7.1 million.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize also went to a lottery player in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 2 will be an estimated $5 million.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 30, 2022.