MONTREAL -- Two weeks into Quebec's re-opening plan and daily new COVID-19 cases are routinely less than 200, a positive development the government is crediting to vaccination efforts.

On Saturday, vaccines were still being administered at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. The racetrack has been a component of the vaccination campaign, aimed at luring younger Quebecers to a fun atmosphere in which to receive their jobs. This weekend, however, will be the drive-through clinic's last.

“It's exciting. We've been doing very well so far,” said CIUSSS Sud-de-l'Ile spokesperson Eric Forest.

Of the more than 3,000 people who have been vaccinated at the site, around half have been under 50.

“The weather is absolutely gorgeous, it's not too hot. It would have been a great Formula One weekend in Montreal, but... we're glad to contribute to part of the solution,” said F1 spokesperson Sandrine Garneau.

In one final bid to attract racing enthusiasts who still need to get their shots, on Sunday a Ferrari exhibit will be on display.

“Tomorrow would have been the Canadian Grand Prix, so we're going to have a bit more of a show to celebrate that,” said Forest.

While the racetrack clinic is closing, the vaccine campaign is still going strong elsewhere. On Saturday, several new walk-in clinics and extended hours were announced for Montrealers either still seeking their first shot or those who are eligible for their second doses.

“What we are trying to do is go where people are, so we've set up those pop-up vaccination clinics so that everybody knows about vaccination and it's available to them,” said CIUSSS West-Central director of nursing Lucie Tremblay.