QUEBEC CITY -- A road accident claimed the lives of two teenagers late Thursday evening in the Lotbinière region, southwest of Quebec City.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a person driving a car heading west on Highway 218 lost control of it in a curve around 11 p.m. before hitting another car that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The two occupants of the car which veered from its lane - a 17-year-old boy and a girl of the same age, both from Thetford-Mines - died.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The accident occurred between Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon and Saint-Gilles. The SQ reports that the roadway was slippery at the time of the crash.

A section of Highway 218 was closed for several hours by the SQ for investigation purposes; by mid-morning Friday, traffic had resumed normally.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2020.