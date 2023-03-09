Two teens arrested in connection with shooting, robbery in Saint-Laurent

A man was shot while being robbed on the corner of Depatie and Cleroux streets in the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal. (Scott Prouse/CTV News) A man was shot while being robbed on the corner of Depatie and Cleroux streets in the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?

The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon