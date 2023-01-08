Pedestrian shot during a street robbery in Montreal on Saturday night

A pedestrian was shot and injured when he was being robbed late Saturday night in Montreal.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. as the young man was walking on Dépatie Street, near Cléroux Street, in the Saint-Laurent borough. Police were alerted by a 911 call.

"When police arrived on the scene, they located the victim, a 19-year-old man. He was conscious and wounded in the upper body by a firearm projectile," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Caroline Chèvrefils.

The victim was transported to hospital where he was in stable condition.

All indications are that robbery was the motive for the crime.

"According to initial information, the victim was walking on the street while two suspects were following him on foot. It was then that the two suspects attacked him to steal his personal belongings, and it was at this point that one of the suspects allegedly shot the victim," said Chèvrefils.

The suspects fled on foot before police arrived. They are still being sought.

"The scene has been secured for investigators and forensic identification technicians... The canine unit has been called to the scene to search for clues," said Chèvrefils.

The SPVM's investigation is continuing.