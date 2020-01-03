LABELLE, QC -- A 76-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man died Thursday evening after a head-on collision with another vehicle on Route 117 in Labelle, in the Laurentians.

The other victim, a woman in her forties, suffered minor injuries.

According to the Surete du Quebec the accident between a car and a small SUV occurred at about 8 p.m., when it appears the car deviated from its lane.

The vehicles caught fire after the impact and the 76 year old driver and her 42 year old passenger were pronounced dead in hospital. Both are from Riviere-Rouge.

The second driver was also transported to hospital for treatment.

The road was dry at the time of the collision, SQ spokesperson, Eloise Cossette confirmed.

“Poor driving or distraction is the only way to explain how the car ended up positioned in the opposite direction,'' said Cossette.

A section of Route 117 was closed until early Friday morning, as investigators reconstructed the scene.

The car will be inspected to rule out mechanical failure.