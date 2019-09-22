

The Canadian Press





A man is struggling for his life in hospital after being shot along with another man in Cote-Saint-Luc.

The 29-year-old man was shot several times in his lower and upper body at about 10:05 p.m. on Saturday when an individual presented himself at the door of a single-family home on Mackle Rd. near Eldridge Ave.

The suspect opened fire when the door opened, targeting a man inside the house.

Another individual, 31, was injured in his lower body, but there is no fear for his life.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Breband said he was still at large on Sunday morning.

SPVM investigators and forensic teams were dispatched to the scene to analyze the crime scene and try to determine the circumstances leading to the shooting.

Police K-9 teams were dispatched and searched the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2019.