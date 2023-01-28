Two men injured after home invasion in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.; one in critical condition

Two men were injured in a home invasion Saturday night in Saint-Hyacinthe, in Quebec's Montérégie region. One of them, a 58-year-old man, is in critical condition.

Police were called to a residence on Saint François Avenue around 1 a.m.

According to provincial police spokesperson Camille Savoie, the residence was broken into and an altercation occurred.

"According to intial information, one or more suspects fled after the altercation. The two victims, men aged 37 and 58, were transported to the hospital," said Savoie.

The SQ could not say if the victims knew their attackers or the motive for the crime.

Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects.

The investigation was turned over to the SQ's major crimes unit. Forensic identification technicians were also called to the scene.

This report by The Canadian press was first published in French on Jan. 28, 2023.