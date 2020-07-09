MONTREAL -- Two young men are in hospital to be treated for upper body injuries connected to a fight in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough early Thursday morning.

The men were found in different locations at different times, but appear to have been involved in the same fight, police say.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) was informed around 2:10 a.m. via a 911 call that a man in his 20s was injured at a bar on Mont-Royal Ave. near the Drolet St. intersection. Just 40 minutes later, police were made aware that another man had just been stabbed at the Gilford and Roche St. intersection.

The SPVM will send investigators to the scene of the fight, interview witnesses and analyze surveillance footage in the area to see if the brawl was captured on video.

There are no suspects so far.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2020.