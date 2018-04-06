Two men in critical condition following shooting in Ville-Marie borough
Police are investigating a double shooting that happened near Bercy and Ontario streets.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 8:18PM EDT
Two men are in hospital in critical condition after being shot near Bercy and Ontario streets just after 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Numerous 911 calls were placed after people in the area heard gunfire.
When police officers arrived on the scene they found two men in their 40s lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.
Bullet casings were also found on the ground.
The suspect fled the scene in a car heading south on Bercy St.
Police are investigating.
