Two major Montreal apartment projects aim to address the housing crisis

Two separate housing projects in Montreal with very different budgets are at various stages of development as the city continues to struggle through a major housing crisis.

SOCIAL HOUSING IN SAINT-LAURENT

Canada, Quebec and Montreal are chipping in for a $65 million housing project that will include affordable units, as the three governments announced the start in construction of the Cooperative d'habitation laurentienne complex that will include 169 social and affordable housing units for low-income families and single people in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

Fifty of the units will be for families with multiple children needing three-, four-, and five-bedroom units, which will be part of the building.

"Everyone in Quebec deserves to have a safe and affordable home," said federal Housing Minister Ahmed Hussen. "That is why our government is taking action to increase the supply of affordable housing for Montreal families through projects like the one we are supporting today."

ANOTHER PEEL BASIN PROJECT PROPOSED

Across the city, regarding the much-talked-about Peel Basin, a proposal for a 700-unit building worth over $1 billion project was forwarded today.

A release detailing the project suggests the project will help tackle the housing shortage, combat climate change and "make it possible for many Montrealers and families to stay in or return to the city to live."

"We have a duty to take account of these very timely issues," said Fahey & Associes president of planning, landscape architecture and urban design Brian Fahey, who is one of the group's spokespersons.

"Introducing taller buildings is, therefore, necessary to free up as much ground surface as possible for the benefit of a quality living environment."

The project is in the consultation phase.

It would include more than 7,500 housing units, including 1,400 social and affordable housing units, in addition to retail business and office spaces.

That project comes after a 4,000-unit building was proposed that included 1,200 affordable housing units in March.