Two drivers in critical condition after head-on collision north of Quebec City

Alcohol may have been involved in a crash that left two people seriously injured in the early morning hours in Quebec City's Val Belair area.

The head-on collision occurred around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 573, north of Industrial Avenue, which is also called Route de la Bravoure at that location.

"A vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 573 veered out of its lane and collided with another vehicle travelling northbound. We currently fear for the lives of the two drivers involved, both of whom were alone in their vehicles," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Stephane Tremblay.

The two drivers, a man and a woman, were in critical condition when they were taken to hospital.

If the woman survives her injuries, she could face charges for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Highway 573 has been closed to traffic between Industrial Avenue and Montolieu Street to allow SQ investigators to process the scene.

The SQ investigation is continuing.