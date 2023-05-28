Two dead, three injured after head-on collision in Quebec's Eastern Townships
Two women are dead and three people, including children, are injured after a head-on vehicle crash in Quebec's Eastern Townships on Saturday night.
The collision occurred at about 11:45 p.m. near Farnham, about 60 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
A Quebec provincial police spokesperson says it's not yet clear why a woman driving east veered out of her lane and collided with a vehicle coming in the opposite direction.
The 33-year-old driver of the first vehicle died, and two young children who were passengers were taken to hospital for injuries that are serious but not life-threatening.
A 66-year-old woman who was a passenger in the second vehicle also died, while the driver was injured and taken to hospital.
Provincial police said Route 104 was closed all night to allow accident reconstructionists to piece together the circumstances that led to the crash.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2023.
Humanity at risk: AI pioneer urges federal government to regulate faster
One of the so-called godfathers of artificial intelligence says governments need to move faster on regulations to protect against the dangers of the rapidly advancing technology, before it poses a larger threat to humanity.
BREAKING | Engaged couple shot dead outside home near Hamilton after landlord-tenant dispute, police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to Hamilton police.
Jan. 6 rioters are raking in thousands in donations. Now the U.S. is coming after their haul
Less than two months after he pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol, Texas resident Daniel Goodwyn appeared on Tucker Carlson's then-Fox News show and promoted a website where supporters could donate money to Goodwyn and other rioters whom the site called 'political prisoners.'
Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal
Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared Sunday in the city's famed Grand Canal.
Prediabetes: The younger you are, the higher the risk of dementia
People who develop prediabetes when they’re younger are likely to have a higher risk for dementia in later life, a new U.S. study has found.
Running through middle age can keep brain healthy and neurons wired: study
Exercising as you age can help maintain memory and fight cognitive decline, according to a new study.
South Korean arrested for opening plane emergency exit door, faces up to 10 years in prison
A man who opened an emergency exit door during a flight in South Korea was formally arrested Sunday and faces up to 10 years in prison on a charge of violating the aviation security law, officials said.
Jewish groups and city officials plan protest against Roger Waters concert in Frankfurt
Several Jewish groups, politicians and an alliance of civil society groups are planning a memorial ceremony and a protest rally against a concert by Roger Waters in Frankfurt on Sunday evening.
Attorney for 11-year-old Mississippi boy shot by police says there's 'no way' he could have been mistaken for an adult
An attorney for an 11-year-old Mississippi boy who was shot by a police officer after he called 911 for help said Thursday there was 'no way' the boy could have been mistaken for an adult.
Toronto
-
