VALS-DES-MONTS -- Two people were found dead at the scene of a fire in Val-des-Monts on Sunday night.

The fire department answered the call at 3:30 p.m.

The Surete du Quebec wouldn’t release information about the victims and wouldn’t confirm the fire was the cause of death.

The SQ said an investigation had been opened into the deaths in conjunction with the Collines-del’Outaouais police department.