Turcot and Champlain roadwork for final weekend of April
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 2:26PM EDT
It's another busy weekend for road crews working on the Turcot Interchange and the Champlain Bridge.
Transportation officials are recommending drivers stay away from Highway 20 between the downtown core and the Mercier Bridge, and from Highway 15 from the Turcot to the South Shore.
For those that cannot, here are the closures which begin between 10 p.m. and midnight Friday April 27, and continue until 5 a.m. Monday April 30.
Turcot Interchange
- Westbound Route 136 closes inside the tunnel at Exit 5 (Robert Bourassa/Champlain Bridge/Victoria Bridge). Highway 20 West will be accessible at the Pullman St. entrance
- All eastbound lanes between the Turcot and downtown will be closed closed (No access from Decarie South, Highway 15 North, Highway 20 East)
- Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North
- Notre Dame St. underneath the interchange will also be closed between Monk Blvd. and Saint Paul, with some access to Carillon Ave from the east.
Bonaventure Expressway
- All westbound drivers forced off at Exit 4
- Exit 5 to Iles des Soeurs Blvd. closed
- Bonaventure Expressway to Champlain Bridge closed
Champlain Bridge
- Access to Champlain Bridge from Nuns' Island closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday, and from 1 a.m. until 5 a.m. Monday.
- Only one lane of Southbound Champlain Bridge open on final section of bridge
- Route 132 East closed from Exit 53 (Champlain Bridge) until the next entrance
- Route 132 West closed at Exit 76 (Simard Blvd.) until next available entrance
