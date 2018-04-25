

CTV Montreal





It's another busy weekend for road crews working on the Turcot Interchange and the Champlain Bridge.

Transportation officials are recommending drivers stay away from Highway 20 between the downtown core and the Mercier Bridge, and from Highway 15 from the Turcot to the South Shore.

For those that cannot, here are the closures which begin between 10 p.m. and midnight Friday April 27, and continue until 5 a.m. Monday April 30.

Turcot Interchange

Westbound Route 136 closes inside the tunnel at Exit 5 (Robert Bourassa/Champlain Bridge/Victoria Bridge). Highway 20 West will be accessible at the Pullman St. entrance

All eastbound lanes between the Turcot and downtown will be closed closed (No access from Decarie South, Highway 15 North, Highway 20 East)

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North

Notre Dame St. underneath the interchange will also be closed between Monk Blvd. and Saint Paul, with some access to Carillon Ave from the east.

Bonaventure Expressway

All westbound drivers forced off at Exit 4

Exit 5 to Iles des Soeurs Blvd. closed

Bonaventure Expressway to Champlain Bridge closed

Champlain Bridge