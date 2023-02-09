Trudeau to attend candlelight vigil in Laval following deadly daycare bus crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Laval, Que. Thursday night to attend a candlelight vigil being held to commemorate the victims of the deadly daycare bus crash.

A community gathering is being organized in the suburb north of Montreal where the tragedy happened Wednesday morning. Two children, both aged four, were killed shortly after 8:30 a.m. when a city bus rammed into the front of a daycare.

Six other children were injured and rushed to area hospitals.

The city's mayor, Stéphane Boyer, announced on Twitter that the vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Église Sainte-Rose-de-Lima, the same church where residents gathered to console each other Wednesday evening following the crash.

"Solidarity is our strength in Laval, even in the face of horror and the senseless," read a tweet from Boyer, who said the gathering will be held "for all those who wish to pay their respects and offer their support to the families affected by the tragedy.

La solidarité fait notre force à Laval, même devant l’horreur et l’insensé.



Christopher Skeete, the Quebec MNA for the Sainte-Rose district where the daycare is located, is also planning to attend, along with Families Minister Suzanne Roy.

Earlier Thursday morning, Premier François Legault and the leaders of all opposition parties in the National Assembly, were in Laval to lay flowers at a memorial site and to pay their respects to the victims' families.

This is a developing story that will be updated.