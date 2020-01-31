MONTREAL -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said Canadians remain at a low risk of contracting the deadly coronavirus that has global health organizations on high alert.

"Canada has, unfortunately, very recent experiences with a virus of this type," said Trudeau in Montreal Friday. "Our experience with SARS in 2003 meant that we created protocols and a system that is handling the concerns around this threat very, very well. That's why the threat to Canadians remains low here in Canada."

Last night, I spoke with my counterpart State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to ask for the collaboration of the Chinese government in helping Canadian citizens who want to depart the region, Wang Yi responded positively. pic.twitter.com/yXk28utE9r — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) ���� (@FP_Champagne) January 31, 2020

Trudeau said his government is continuing to work with the World Health Organization, and that the WHO has called on the head of the Public Health Agency of Canada, Dr. Theresa Tam, as a resource for her expertise.

"Canada's very present in helping out the international community," said Trudeau. "We will continue to work with the international community to ensure that the threat remains low across Canada, and indeed as much as we can across the world."

Trudeau added that Canada and China are in communication to help those in the country return to Canada post haste.

"We are engaged with Chinese authorities around repatriating Canadians who are in China and concerned for their safety," he said.