Liberal leader Justin Trudeau said his party will defend both official languages across the country when asked about the "bonjour-hi" controversy.

He was asked on the campaign trail what he thought of the Quebec CAQ government's desire to ensure merchants and government workers greet clients with "bonjour" only, and not with the "bonjour-hi" greeting commonly used in Montreal-area businesses.

"We will always defend both official languages, everywhere across this country," said Trudeau. "That's something that Canadiens expect of a Liberal government, and that's what we will do."

Trudeau added that the CAQ government will have questions to answer moving forward on how such language legislation would proceed to become law.

"We are curious to see how they will do that as well," said Trudeau.