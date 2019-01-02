

CTV Montreal





Trudeau Airport is home to a high concentration of airborne nanoparticles that can present a potential health hazard, according to a new study from a group of McGill researchers.

Ariya's team used several high tech instruments to gather data in the summer of 2017 and discovered a high level of metals containing nanoparticles, including arsenic, lead and nickel.

“Many of the regulations that we have for cars, for example, are not put in the planes,” said McGill chemistry professor Parisa Ariya.

The research shows the airport had higher levels of these nanoparticles than nearby highways and the downtown area.

“Even during the rush hour, the concentration of nanoparticles in the airport is much higher than in downtown, and also it's much higher than many of the highways,” said Ariya.

Nanoparticles are microscopic, and while there's still more research required, Ariya said they could be harmful. Her research shows particle density at Trudeau Airport is higher than many other international airports.

“We have different compounds that are not at all dangerous, and there were some of them that can have adverse health effects, but potential adverse health effects don't necessarily mean it's extremely dangerous,” she said.

Officials at Trudeau Airport were not immediately available for comment.