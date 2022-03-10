Trucker protests in Quebec City costs $636,315, city says

Police officers direct the demonstrators as they walk to the Quebec legislature in protest against COVID-19 restrictions, in Quebec City, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Police officers direct the demonstrators as they walk to the Quebec legislature in protest against COVID-19 restrictions, in Quebec City, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Ukraine PM Zelensky set to address Canadian Parliament on Tuesday

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address Canada's Parliament on Tuesday. Zelensky's address will be virtual, and he will speak jointly to members of the House of Commons and Senate, inside the House chamber, should the House of Commons Speaker approve it.

In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is displayed on the screen as he addresses British lawmakers in the House of Commons in London, Thursday March 8, 2022. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)

Russians keep pressure on Mariupol after hospital attack

Civilians trapped inside Mariupol desperately scrounged for food and fuel as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the port city Thursday amid international condemnation over an airstrike a day earlier that killed three people at a maternity hospital.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon