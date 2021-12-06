MONTREAL -- Monday marks the 32nd anniversary of what's widely believed to be Canada's largest mass shooting specifically targeting women.

The shooting at Montreal's École Polytechnique took place on Dec. 6, 1989 when a man opened fire in a classroom, killing 14 women and injuring others.

A recent spate of femmicides in Quebec has renewed discussion of the issue, but also has some advocates lamenting a lack of progress in the fight to end violence against women.

École Polytechnique has held a number of tributes over the past week which will culminate Monday.

Representatives and student associations from the school will lay white roses in front of a commemorative plaque outside the building in the morning.

Fourteen beams of light representing the shooting victims will be projected into the sky from Mount Royal at night, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are asking crowds not to gather.

