The case of the Granby girl who died in 2019 in the care of her father and stepmother is moving to Trois Rivieres.

Superior Court judge Charles Ouellet accepted the request for a change of venue in the trial on Thursday morning, after the defendants said they were concerned about too much media in Granby.

The father and stepmother of the girl will return to court on Nov. 2.

The girl's stepmother remains in detention and faces, among other charges, one count of second-degree murder.

The girl's father is accused of criminal negligence causing death and has been released on bail.



- With files from The Canadian Press