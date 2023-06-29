Tree cut down in Montreal bike burglary
Bike thefts aren't uncommon in Montreal, but it's not every day that a tree is victimized in the process.
Earlier this week, a bike chained to a sapling in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood appears to have been stolen after the tree was sawed in half.
Before-and-after photos of the event were shared earlier this week on Vélo Volé, a Facebook page that tracks bike thefts across the city.
The young tree was planted on Rivard Street, near Laurier Avenue.
Attaching your bike to a tree is a no-go in Montreal, as is chaining it to street furniture such as benches.
In light of the recent tree-trauma, city councillor Tan Shan Li reminded the public of this fact on Twitter Thursday.
"Bicycle and padlock can damage the trunk of young trees and impair sap circulation," she wrote, adding that "unscrupulous thieves [can] saw off the tree and steal the bike."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada's cyberspy agency conducting more foreign operations, blocking billions of 'malicious actions' a day: report
In the last year, Canada's cybserspy agency blocked on average 6.3 billion 'malicious actions' a day against the federal government, and received ministerial authorization to conduct more active foreign cyber operations than ever before, a new report reveals.
France to deploy 40,000 police to quell violence that followed deadly police shooting
France's government vowed to restore order Thursday after two nights of urban violence triggered by the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old, announcing it would deploy tens of thousands more officers and crack down on neighbourhoods where buildings and vehicles were torched.
'It's a big shock': Officials speak on UW stabbing attack that injured one professor, two students
Waterloo regional police said one person has been arrested and three people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing attack inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo.
LIVE | Italian researchers ready to reach the edge of space on Virgin Galactic ship
A team of Italian researchers expects to reach the edge of space Thursday morning, flying aboard Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered plane as the company prepares for monthly commercial flights.
Refugee who first fled Afghanistan then Trump's America graduates U of T with goal to help others
Omer Malikyar set two goals for himself when he set foot in Canada — to get a proper education and to give back to the community he’s from. And the Afghan refugee is achieving those goals one after the other.
Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here's why you'd better get used to it
The only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada is brief bouts of shirt-soaking sweltering heat and humidity from a southern heat wave that has already proven deadly, forecasters say.
U.S. Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' found in Titan wreckage
The United States Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' have been found in the wreckage of the Titan submersible.
Deadline for $70M unclaimed Ontario lottery ticket expires
The deadline to claim a $70 million lottery prize has now passed, and it remains to be seen if the holder of the winning ticket was found.
Conservative voters less likely to be proud to be Canadian, new survey suggests
Canadians' pride in their nationality, like most things these days, seems to be divided down partisan lines, a new poll suggests.
Toronto
-
Ontario man protests at RBC headquarters claiming mistake made on his mortgage renewal
Gerald Comeau has been leading a one man protest in front of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) headquarters in downtown Toronto for the past six months.
-
Yankees pitcher tossed from Toronto game last month throws MLB's 1st perfect game since 2012
Just over a month after a sticky substance in his glove saw him ejected from Rogers Centre and hit with a 10-game ban, Domingo German pitched the MLB's first perfect game since 2012.
-
Brampton teacher says student 'wanted to fight' him after intervening in school incident
A long-time teacher is speaking out about the increasing violence at his high school in Brampton.
Atlantic
-
Rebate debate: Will federal cheques offset the carbon tax?
Nova Scotia’s utility regulator says the cost of gasoline will go up by 18 cents per litre as of next weekend.
-
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
-
New Brunswick family rallies support for their father
With help from the entire family and the community, Richard Sprague’s children are raising money to get their dad a mobility van so they can enjoy their time during his fight against cancer.
London
-
No more velodrome in London
Members of FCV have started a new, not-for-profit organization called Black Line Cycling Association that said it will work to meet the growing interest in cycling in the area.
-
Mother concerned after unsettling discovery in bagel
Mariana DaSilva and her family consume a lot of bagels for the convenience they offer, and because of certain health restrictions, the Dempster's brand has become a staple in her diet. After her weekly shopping trip however, she discovered an addition in one of the bags.
-
Knights players headed to Toronto and Philly
Oliver Bonk and Easton Cowan have both been picked up in the first round of the NHL draft.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man sentenced in Sudbury for 1998 Renee Sweeney murder
After being found guilty of second-degree murder in March in the brutal 1998 stabbing death of Renee Sweeney in Sudbury, Robert Steven Wright received his sentence Thursday morning.
-
Dog at the centre of unprecedented Ontario legal battle after death of man who bought it
Rocco Junior is just over a year old with a glossy grey coat and a tongue that often flops out of the side of his mouth – he’s also the subject of an unprecedented legal battle in Ontario scheduled to unfold this summer.
-
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
Calgary
-
RCMP want help in 1990s sexual assault case that left girl with life-altering injuries
Mounties are hoping to solve a sexual assault near Taber, Alta., in 1990 that left a young girl with life-altering injuries.
-
Crash on Whoop-Up Drive causes 'significant damage' to the road
A section of Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Drive is closed for repairs after a crash on the major route on Wednesday.
-
Calgary won't change how long RVs can be parked on front driveways, for now
Calgarians won't see any changes to the rules for parking RVs on residential driveways any time soon.
Kitchener
-
'It's a big shock': Officials speak on UW stabbing attack that injured one professor, two students
Waterloo regional police said one person has been arrested and three people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing attack inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo.
-
Smoke from wildfires causing air quality warning in southern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” are developing across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
-
WRPS investigating reports of a Cambridge shooting
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating reports of a shooting in Cambridge that police say left one male with non-life-threatening injuries.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man who confessed to undercover officers that he killed his girlfriend gets 4-year sentence
A B.C. man has been sentenced to four years in prison for killing his girlfriend more than five years ago – a crime he confessed to undercover police officers during a so-called "Mr. Big" operation.
-
Health minister speaks about agreement allowing St Paul’s Hospital to opt out of medical assistance in dying
After the parents of a terminally ill Vancouver woman who was denied medical assistance in dying (MAiD) at St. Paul’s Hospital spoke out about the difficult final hours of their daughter’s life, B.C.’s health minister is responding to their concerns surrounding an agreement that allows Providence Health facilities to deny MAiD for religions reasons.
-
Man shot and killed by police inside B.C. emergency room, IIO investigating
A man was shot and killed by police inside the emergency room of a hospital in B.C. on Wednesday, sparking an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.
Edmonton
-
Video of fast motorboat in Edmonton creek prompts investigation
River valley users and officials are reacting after a video surfaced on social media of a motorboat speeding down Whitemud Creek in Edmonton on Sunday.
-
'It's a big shock': Officials speak on UW stabbing attack that injured one professor, two students
Waterloo regional police said one person has been arrested and three people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing attack inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo.
-
U.S. Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' found in Titan wreckage
The United States Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' have been found in the wreckage of the Titan submersible.
Windsor
-
Windsor Salt workers, Unifor members to rally in front of City Hall Thursday
A rally in support of Windsor Salt workers will be held in front of City Hall on Thursday. Hosted by Unifor, the rally will take place in the green space behind Windsor City Hall at 12 p.m.
-
Dozens of tickets handed out during speeding blitz in Windsor and LaSalle
Windsor and LaSalle police services teamed for an enforcement blitz on speeding in both areas.
-
Air quality statement remains in effect
Smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec are resulting in deteriorated air quality. Poor air quality may persist into tonight or Friday for some areas.
Regina
-
Connor Bedard first Pats player to be drafted 1st overall since 1980
Connor Bedard is the first member of the Regina Pats to be selected first overall in the NHL Draft since Doug Wickenheiser in 1980.
-
Self-inflicted knife wounds the cause of police oversight investigation in Regina
The Saskatchewan Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating after a man stabbed himself during his arrest on Tuesday.
-
Regina residents can now rent e-scooters for about 40 cents a minute
E-scooters have rolled into Regina, and residents now have a new option when it comes to getting around the Queen city.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Smoke returns to Ottawa, with air quality deteriorating to 'very high risk' on Thursday
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement, warning of "high levels of air pollution" developing in the national capital region.
-
Answers to 6 questions about the Hydro Ottawa workers' strike
Around 400 Hydro Ottawa employees took to the picket lines Wednesday as they strike for a new contract with the utility. Here are answers to some common questions about the strike.
-
Social media abuzz about Ottawa's new roadkill crow sculpture
The National Capital Commission unveiled the new public art along the pathway on Tuesday, called, 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' by PEI artist Gerald Beaulieu.
Saskatoon
-
Husband of Saskatoon teacher killed at problem intersection makes plea to city council
The husband of a Saskatoon teacher who was killed by a cement truck while cycling at a busy intersection made an impassioned plea for improved cycling safety at city council on Wednesday.
-
Sask. RCMP respond to 'serious' crash between van and semi on Highway 16
Saskatoon RCMP are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16, west of Plunkett, about 110 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.
-
Beloved small town store coming to Saskatoon
A small-town favourite in Watrous will soon be opening a Saskatoon location.