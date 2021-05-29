Advertisement
Toye's late goal carries Montreal past Fire 1-0
CF Montréal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic, center, celebrates after CF Montréal forward Mason Toye scored during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Eileen T. Meslar)
Share:
CHICAGO -- Mason Toye's header off a center that found the far left corner of the net was enough to carry Montreal past the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Saturday.
After missing seven games due to injury, Toye entered the contest for Montreal (3-3-2) in the second half and proceeded to record his third goal in the three games he's played this season.
Toye went untouched between Chicago's two center backs and placed a pass from Zorhan Bassong past diving keeper Bobby Shuttleworth towards the far post at the 87th minute.
After six minutes of added time, the Fire (1-5-1) thought they'd leveled it when Wyatt Omsberg headed it in before the goal was overturned due to offside after a video review.