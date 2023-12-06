Toddler dies after being found with serious injuries at daycare

A young child has died in hospital after being found with significant injuries on Tuesday in a family daycare in L'Assomption, Lanaudière.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was informed of the incident by L'Assomption/Saint-Sulpice police.

According to information released by the SQ Wednesday, the child was less than three-years-old and had significant injuries when they were taken to hospital.

The child was pronounced dead in the hours that followed.

An autopsy and forensic examinations are expected to be carried out.

No arrests have been made yet, as investigators have yet to determine if there was foul play.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 6, 2023.