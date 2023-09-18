TikToker upset after Air Canada leaves him in the dark about lost $16,000 bike

Noel Mulkey packs his bike in the box that later went missing during an Air Canada flight to Montreal on Sept. 12, 2023. (Submitted photo) Noel Mulkey packs his bike in the box that later went missing during an Air Canada flight to Montreal on Sept. 12, 2023. (Submitted photo)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News