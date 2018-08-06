

CTV Montreal





A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Montreal area.

The warning affects Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and the Montreal island region.

Environment Canada warned of very strong winds and ping pong ball sized hail, as well as heavy rain.

Officials warned those in the area to stay indoors.

The warning comes as the Montreal area was already under a heat warning, which could last until midweek.