MONTREAL -- Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday saw a spate of unrelated violent incidents in Montreal that left people with serious injuries.

An 18-year-old man was in hospital in critical condition after being stabbed at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning during an altercation among a group of people in Mile End, on Parc Ave. near St. Viateur St.

Aside from the injured man, the other individuals had fled the scene on foot before the arrival of the police, said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

Police put a large security perimeter around that crime scene, and a forensic technician and a member of the canine unit were called to the scene to assist investigators.

Parc had to be closed between St. Viateur and Van Horne Ave. Bernard St. was also closed between Jeanne-Mance and Hutchison streets.

Another man, this one in his 30s, was also in critical condition Sunday morning after a fight the day before in Anjou.

The victim was discovered by the police lying on the roadway on J. ​​René Ouimet St., near boulevard Parkway, after a 911 call on Saturday around 10:15 p.m.

The man's body bore signs of violence, Comtois said, without giving further details.

A security perimeter also went up at that scene to allow the investigator and the forensic technician to do their work, with the help of a dog handler.

Forty minutes later, the SPVM arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with a third altercation, this time involving two individuals in a park in the Ville-Marie borough. This man was taken into custody and was waiting to speak to investigators.

The victim in that case, a man whose age has not been given, was injured by a blunt object during the altercation. Police didn't provide information on his state of health.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on July 26, 2020.