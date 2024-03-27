Three snowmobilers killed in possible avalanche in Gaspesie, Que.

Three men from Quebec's Eastern Townships who were visiting the Gaspé Peninsula to go snowmobiling died on Tuesday evening when after an avalanche on Mont Médaille.

The three men, in their 30s, were part of a quartet of snowmobilers who were in the Chic-Choc Mountains on Tuesday afternoon.

At 5:30 p.m., one of the members of the group called emergency services to report that his three companions were missing.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) deployed a team of rescuers from its Division des services spécialisés en mesures d'urgence, whose members are trained to respond to avalanche situations.

Local firefighters and ambulance crews also took part in the search.

The three snowmobilers were found late in the evening and pronounced dead in hospital.

"An investigation is underway to determine the causes and exact circumstances of this sad event," said SQ spokesperson Sergeant Frédéric Deshaies.