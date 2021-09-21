MONTREAL -- Three workers injured in Monday's explosion at the Bois Ouvré plant in Beauceville, Que. remain in critical condition, according to the union representing them.

The explosion occurred after the workers tried to control a fire that broke out while subcontractors were doing repair work on the roof of the plant, the SDM said in a news release.

Eight people were injured and transported to a hospital after the incident.

Union representative François Cardinal said no effort would be spared to help "all those affected by this disaster."

An investigation by the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) is underway.

"Our members are all in shock," said Local 9153 President Eric Filion.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reported Monday that officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. to a fire at the business, located on 134th St. Firefighters and ambulance crews were also dispatched to the scene.

A reception center was opened so that evacuees could be taken care of by workers.