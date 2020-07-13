Advertisement
Three of four Montreal metro lines down due to person on the tracks
Published Monday, July 13, 2020 1:54PM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 13, 2020 2:28PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Large sections of Montreal's metro system were shut down Monday afternoon.
The closure was due to an unauthorized person on the tracks, the STM tweeted.
The Green and Orange lines were shut down from Lionel-Groulx to Henri-Bourassa and the Yellow line was shut down between Berri-UQAM and Longueuil.
Service began to gradually resume at 2 p.m.