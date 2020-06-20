MONTREAL -- Three people are dead, including a four-year-old boy, following a collision between two watercraft on the Nicolet River on Saturday.

Along with the child, a 34-year-old man and 32-year-old woman lost their lives. The three were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The three victims were all in the same watercraft.

According to a Surete du Quebec spokesperson, two people were onboard the second craft. A man in his 30s suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital but his life is not in danger. A young girl suffered minor injuries.

All involved were wearing life jackets.