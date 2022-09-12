Three charged in Quebec City after dozens of sled dogs found gassed, frozen, and hanging

*WARNING: The content in the video above and the details in this story may be disturbing.

Quebec provincial police say three people are facing animal cruelty charges in Quebec City in connection with a raid that found adult dogs and puppies gassed, frozen to death in freezers, and hanging at a sled dog company.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said Antoine Simard, 41, Elisabeth Leclerc, 39, and 58-year-old Édouard Parent were charged with animal cruelty and neglect charges in the Quebec City courthouse on Thursday after being arrested the day prior.

Police say the investigation in Saint-Jean-de-l'Île-d'Orléans into the Mi-Loup sled dog company began in 2008 after a tip about adult huskies and puppies that were found frozen to death in freezers.

The sled dog operation was featured in a W5 investigation in February looking into the dog sledding industry.

Shay Lee said she was one of those who tipped off authorities after speaking to employees at the business.

"Witnessing the dog and puppies in the freezer was truly horrifying, but it was necessary for me to see to be able to expose this injustice," said Lee, who took pictures and video of her discovery as well as the rescue.

"There are so many of these operations across Canada. This is not just one bad dog sled kennel. Dogs are being exploited and commodified for human entertainment across Canada, and we need to challenge the systems in place to dismantle this industry."

Lee mentioned the slaughter of dozens of sled dogs in 2010 in Whistler, B.C. at the Howling Dog Tours, run by Bob Fawcett.

Anne Shaughnessy was with Lee and was shocked to discover how the animals were being euthanized.

"Seeing the rudimentary contraption the owners made to gas puppies was shocking," she said. "Opening a large freezer and finding young and older dogs frozen to death hit me hard. Learning that dogs at Mi-loup were shot, drowned, gassed and hanged shook me to my core."

Simard, Leclerc and Parent will appear in court on Nov. 16.

Lee and a team went to the kennel after the raid and collected around 100 dogs. She said the team was able to find homes for all of the animals.