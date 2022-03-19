Three attempted murders in Montreal overnight, two of them involving firearms
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating three attempted murders that occurred late Friday night in the east end of Montreal, two of which involved firearms.
Two men were hit by several firearm projectiles in separate events that occurred at nearly the same time.
Both victims are known to police.
In the Rivière-des-Prairies borough, a suspicious vehicle approached a pedestrian at the corner of Perras and Rodolphe-Forget Blvds. at approximately 10:30 p.m. and opened fire in his direction.
The victim, a 19-year-old male, was hit by several bullets to the upper body. He was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, but his condition was stable shortly before dawn Saturday.
About five minutes earlier, in the Saint-Leonard borough, a 35-year-old man was also shot while driving near the intersection of Jean-Talon East and Candiac Sts. He was still conscious when police arrived.
The individual was shot several times but survived. His condition was considered stable around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, but the man will have to undergo several surgeries.
Then, around 10:15 p.m., another 19-year-old man was attacked with a knife, this time in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
The exact location of the attack is uncertain, but the man managed to flee in a vehicle to the Place Versailles parking lot, where he was discovered by police officers with upper body injuries.
Unlike the other two victims, this young man was not known to police. He was transported to the hospital and his condition is stable.
The SPVM is investigating the three attempted murders, but currently has no suspects in sight.
This report was first published by The Canadian Press on March 19, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rainy weekend: risk of showers for Montreal St. Paddy's Day parade
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine's leader warns war will cost Russia for generations
Ukraine's president said Russia is trying to starve his country's cities into submission but warned Saturday that continuing the invasion would exact a toll on Russia for 'generations.' The remarks came after Moscow held a mass rally in support of its bogged-down forces.
North America vulnerable to Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons: NORAD commander
North America has few options to defend against Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons, which can manoeuvre while travelling more than five times the speed of sound. Potentially capable of carrying nuclear warheads, the U.S. is still trying to develop a similar arsenal.
Ukraine no-fly zone shouldn't be off the table for NATO, says Bergen
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says that Canada and other NATO members should not be taking Ukraine's request for a no-fly zone off the table, and should further consider how to protect humanitarian corridors for those fleeing the war.
The word 'war' is banned in her country, but this Russian refuses to be silenced
W5 investigates Russia's crackdown on dissent as social media influencers risk jail time to pull back the curtain on the warn in Ukraine.
Three Russian cosmonauts arrive at International Space Station in Ukrainian colours
Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station on Friday wearing yellow flight suits with blue accents, colours that appeared to match the Ukrainian flag. The men were the first new arrivals on the space station since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine last month.
4 U.S. Marines die in NATO drill when Osprey crashes in Norway
Four U.S. Marines were killed when their Osprey aircraft crashed in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise unrelated to Russia's war in Ukraine, authorities said Saturday.
China reports first COVID-19 deaths in more than a year
China's health authorities reported two COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, the first since January 2021, as the country battles its worst outbreak in two years driven by a surge in the highly transmissible omicron variant.
Sask. police accused of racism, incompetence after Indigenous baby's death
It was a cold February night in Prince Albert, Sask., when a First Nations woman said she begged police to protect her baby. But hours later, her 13-month-old was found dead in a tragedy that has led to accusations of racism and incompetence into how local police handled the case.
Why CP Rail may lock out its workers and what it means for Canada's supply chain
A labour dispute at CP Rail is threatening to further cripple the flow of goods at a time when supply chains are already strained due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion in Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Scientific director of Ontario's science table announces resignation
The epidemiologist who has served as one of the key voices on Ontario’s Science Advisory Table throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic is resigning from the post in order to take a research job overseas.
-
Police investigating hate crime at Hamilton Farmers’ Market
Police are investigating a hate crime at the Hamilton Farmers’ Market and are asking any witnesses to come forward.
-
Ukraine no-fly zone shouldn't be off the table for NATO, says Bergen
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says that Canada and other NATO members should not be taking Ukraine's request for a no-fly zone off the table, and should further consider how to protect humanitarian corridors for those fleeing the war.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to lift most COVID-19 restrictions Monday, masking to remain in public schools
Most public health restrictions in Nova Scotia will be lifted on Monday, March 21, about two years after the first cases of COVID-19 were announced in the province and restrictions were put in place.
-
Kalin's Call: Another weekend, another mix of snow, ice and rain for the Maritimes
A low pressure system set to move through the Maritimes late Saturday into Sunday isn't expected to bring the same impact as last weekend, as it isn’t as strong and won't be carrying the same strength of winds.
-
25-year-old man identified as Friday morning homicide victim: Halifax police
A young man has died after being shot in Halifax’s north end early Friday morning.
London
-
London community prepares for displaced Ukrainians
As the war in Ukraine forces millions to flee their homes preparations are underway in Canada and here in London to start accepting those who have been displaced
-
Deeply affordable Embassy Commons building on pace for June completion
A prominent affordable housing project in the Old East Village will welcome its first tenants this summer
-
Ontario invests $438K in police Mobile Crisis Response Teams in Middlesex, Lambton, and Essex
As the Ontario government is investing $90 million over the next three years to expand addictions services and increase number of treatment beds across the province, they are investing $438,918 to expand police Mobile Crisis Response Teams in Middlesex, Lambton, and Essex
Northern Ontario
-
North America vulnerable to Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons: NORAD commander
North America has few options to defend against Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons, which can manoeuvre while travelling more than five times the speed of sound. Potentially capable of carrying nuclear warheads, the U.S. is still trying to develop a similar arsenal.
-
Ukraine's leader warns war will cost Russia for generations
Ukraine's president said Russia is trying to starve his country's cities into submission but warned Saturday that continuing the invasion would exact a toll on Russia for 'generations.' The remarks came after Moscow held a mass rally in support of its bogged-down forces.
-
Scientific director of Ontario's science table announces resignation
The epidemiologist who has served as one of the key voices on Ontario’s Science Advisory Table throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic is resigning from the post in order to take a research job overseas.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampeders get their closeup on NBC sitcom recalling movie star's CFL days
The Calgary Stampeders were the focus of Tuesday's episode of Young Rock, an NBC sitcom based on the early years of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
-
Man arrested, another sought for questioning in suspicious death of woman
Police say they've already made an arrest in connection with the death of woman in southeast Calgary but they are looking for another man they believe might know something about the incident.
-
Calgary's Yvonne Ejim leads Gonzaga to opening victory in women's March Madness
Another Calgary hoops hero is moving on in the NCAA Women's basketball tournament.
Kitchener
-
Teen girl dies in Waterloo stabbing; 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder
Police say the victim of a reported stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday morning has died of her injuries.
-
Six Nations council joins call for coroner’s inquest into Indigenous woman’s death
There are growing calls for a coroner’s inquest into the death of 24-year-old Indigenous woman who died less than 48 hours after visiting a St. Catharine’s emergency room.
-
Community rallies around Make-A-Wish volunteer and stepdaughter fighting cancer
After years of helping sick kids' wishes come true, Karl Dovick's own stepdaughter has been diagnosed with stage four metastatic neuroblastoma
Vancouver
-
Surrey teacher's counselling of students overstepped 'professional boundaries,' discipline authority says
British Columbia's Commissioner for Teacher Regulation has suspended a Surrey teacher for three days because he had personal discussions with students that were "in the nature of counselling," despite not being the students' counsellor.
-
Bakery sees big business bump following complaint about naughty cookie
Normally, complaints are bad for business, but Punk Rock Pastries in Burnaby just proved there's often no such thing as bad press.
-
Raw B.C. oysters associated with jump in norovirus cases, health officials warn
Health officials are warning the public about an increase in norovirus cases that's been associated with eating raw B.C. oysters.
Edmonton
-
Abdullah Shah death ruled homicide as police ask for more video of suspect vehicle
Notorious landlord Abdullah Shah died of multiple gunshot wounds, an autopsy found on Friday.
-
Kenney's UCP vote attracts logistics and legitimacy questions as 10K now registered
With three weeks to go until Alberta Premier Jason Kenney learns his fate in a leadership vote, the camp of his main rival has confirmed that more than 10,000 people are now signed up to cast a ballot.
-
DNA match connects half-siblings on opposite ends of Alberta highway
Even in their 50s, brother and sister Mick Lerch and Michelle Jasonson are still learning things about each other.
Windsor
-
Unifor mourning loss of two members killed by alleged impaired driver in Leamington
Unifor Local 444 is mourning the loss of two members who were on their way to work when they were killed in a three-vehicle collision involving an alleged impaired driver in Leamington.
-
Scientific director of Ontario's science table announces resignation
The epidemiologist who has served as one of the key voices on Ontario’s Science Advisory Table throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic is resigning from the post in order to take a research job overseas.
-
Ukrainian refugees expected to arrive in Windsor-Essex next week
Discussions began Thursday night on how to welcome Ukrainian refugees to Windsor-Essex. Fred Francis, executive director of the Multicultural Council met with federal politicians to discuss the region’s role
Regina
-
Looking to generate additional revenue Sask. government announces increases to certain fees and charges
The provincial government has released a list of fees and charges that will change in 2022-23 to "better reflect the cost of related provincial services" and also generate an additional $2.7 million in revenue for the upcoming fiscal year.
-
Regina restoration company flooded with calls due to spring-melt damage
Restoration companies in Regina are being flooded with calls as residents are dealing with home damage brought on by the spring melt.
-
Councillor calls for more consistency with masking amidst resident confusion
Although the provincial mandate has been lifted, the City of Regina is urging residents to continue wearing masks at all city facilities, leaving some people confused.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa, Renfrew top doctors will continue wearing masks indoors when Ontario's mask mandate ends
The Ontario government is lifting mandatory mask requirements in most public settings across Ontario on Monday, including public schools, restaurants and bars.
-
Ottawa’a Westboro Beach to close for the summer
The city of Ottawa says the popular beach along the Ottawa River will be closed for the summer while the National Capital Commission redevelops the area.
-
Cyclist dies after being struck by city grader in Ottawa’s east end
Ottawa police say a 43-year-old woman died after she was struck by a city grader while cycling in the east end on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
'It's not right': Tanner Brass' mother speaks after Sask. 13-month old's death
The mother of 13-month-old Tanner Brass spoke briefly at a Saskatoon hotel Friday, demanding justice for her and her family.
-
Prince Albert, Sask. police apologize for releasing details of woman's death to media before her family
Prince Albert Police Service apologized Friday for releasing details of a Saskatoon woman's death in a media release before notifying her family.
-
Sask. woman considers leaving province to speed up kidney transplant
A Regina woman says she is considering leaving the province in order to get a kidney transplant faster.