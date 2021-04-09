MONTREAL -- Three men were arrested Thursday evening on firearm charges near Montreal’s Cabot Square.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), officers responded to a 911 call indicating someone in the square had a gun in their hand.

Witnesses had reportedly seen the man leaving the park in a luxury gray car. Two patrollers from station 12 then intercepted a vehicle that fit the description.

Three men were on board, all of whom were arrested. According to police, two of them were allegedly in possession of fully loaded 9mm and 40mm pistols.

Both men will face firearm possession charges, one of whom will also be charged with breaching conditions and contravening a restraining order. Both will remain in detention until the next stage of legal proceedings.

The third man, however, has been released, but will face narcotics charges.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the incident and the source of the seized firearms.