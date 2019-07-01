

The Canadian Press





Thousands of people turned up for Montreal's annual Canada Day Parade, as the country celebrated its 152nd birthday.

The parade began at 11:00 a.m. at the corner of Ste. Catherine St. and Fort and headed down Ste. Catherine St. to Place du Canada, where a huge cake, designed to feed 2,500 people, was presented.

Also in the Old Port was a ceremony to swear in new citizens, presided over by CTV Montreal anchor Mutsumi Takahashi.

"I came to this country with my parents as a child," she said. "Canada gave me great opportunities as it will to you and your children."

The ceremony was one of 42 set to take place across Canada. Among those taking the oath were Jean Baptiste Mans, who came from France to visit a friend and fell in love with his future home.

"I feel really privileged and honoured," he said. "Becoming a Canadian citizen on Canada Day, that's really unique."

Alnader Saleh Mufftah left Syria five years ago, seeking a better life in Canada.

"I was really open minded to everybody and I integrated to society," he said. "I went to university. I did all the things I was planning to."

Canada Day celebrations were held throughout the day in the Old Port including interactive family activities and a concert. At noon, the Canadian Armed Forces will launch the festivities with a 21-gun salvo.

Fireworks are scheduled for 10:00 p.m.

Events were held to mark the day across the country. As usual, the biggest party was on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. The festivities began with an Algonquin ceremony and a circle for peace and friendship.

A ceremonial artillery shooting and traditional flyby by the Canadian Armed Forces’ Snowbirds was followed by a concert featuring the National Arts Center Orchestra, K’Naan, T. Thomason, The Montreal Jazz Ballet, Karim Ouellet, Shawnee and others.

A second concert was scheduled for the evening and will include KAYTRANADA, Marie Mai, Coeur de Pirate, Brett Kissel, The Strumbellas and others. That will be followed by fireworks and a DJ.