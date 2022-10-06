Thousands of Quebec youth voted in a mock election to choose a new premier. It wasn't Legault.

More than 100,000 youth voted in a mock Quebec election that put one of the five major political parties in power — and it wasn't François Legault's Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ).

Nearly 900 schools and youth organizations from across the province participated in the Elections Quebec "voters in training program," which allows minors to take the democratic process for a spin in a simulated election.

As it turns out, the government they envisioned is pretty different from the actual election outcomes, with Quebec solidaire forming the next government.

It should be noted that not every riding participated in the simulation to the same degree -- but the findings nevertheless provide a peek into the minds and wants of Quebec's younger citizens.

QUEBEC SOLIDAIRE WINS

If it were up to the 109,682 youth who participated in the mock election, it would be Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, co-spokesperson of Québec solidaire (QS) in the premier's seat.

Quebec solidaire received 26.35 per cent of the vote, with 50 candidates elected. In reality, those numbers were 15.43 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.

Sixty-three seats are required for a majority government, meaning in this scenario, the left-wing party would form a minority at the National Assembly.

For context, Legault's CAQ won a whopping 90 seats in the actual election.

LIBERALS KEEP OPPOSITION STATUS

Like Quebec adults, Quebec youth made the Liberals the official opposition. However, Dominique Anglade's party fared much better among youngsters in terms of seat numbers, with 34 candidates elected rather than 21.

In the simulation, the Liberals scored second in the popular vote at 22.41 per cent. In the actual election, the Liberals came fourth 14.37 per cent, but were elected as the opposition nonetheless.

It's a reality that drew criticism from other parties, with some leaders calling for electoral reform. Quebec solidaire, for example, scored higher than the QLP in votes but has about half the seats.

CAQ COMES THIRD

The pretend vote did not result in a majority government for Francois Legault's party -- quite the opposite.

The CAQ received 20.38 per cent of votes, compared to its actual count of 40.98 per cent.

In addition, just 26 CAQ candidates were elected rather than 90.

CONSERVATIVES MAKE IT TO QUEBEC CITY

Despite winning 12.91 per cent of votes in the real election, not a single Conservative candidate was elected to the National Assembly.

But in a world where youth take the reigns, things might look a little different.

Éric Duhaime's party won 10 seats in the simulation, with 12.42 per cent of the vote.

VOTES DOWN, SEATS UP FOR PARTI QUEBECOIS

Paul St. Pierre Plamondon's Parti Québécois (PQ) earned fewer votes among youth at 10.93 per cent, compared to the actual 14.61 per cent.

However, the PQ nabbed fived seats instead of the actual three.

VOTER PARTICIPATION

It appears Quebec's minors were slightly more reluctant to cast their ballots compared to older generations.

Out of the 185,691 Quebec youth invited to participate in the mock election, 109,682 took part -- a voter turnout of 59.06 per cent.

By the time the polling stations closed for real on Oct. 3, that rate was 66.14 per cent.