Thousands gather at pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Montreal Friday

Thousands of people gathered in Montreal’s downtown core for a pro-Palestinian demonstration Friday evening, chanting and waving flags in support with the people of Palestine.

Chanting 'Free Palestine!' the demonstration began near the Guy-Concordia Metro station at 5:30 p.m., eventually heading west along de Maisonneuve Blvd. toward the Israeli consulate at Westmount Square. A heavy police presence could be seen outside the consulate, with officers forming a line around the entrance.



The crowd remained orderly, though some lit flares outside the consulate. There were no incidents of violence or arrests at the rally, which wrapped up around 8:30 p.m., said Montreal police.

"I'm here to stand in solidarity with my brothers in Palestine," said Omar Ayesh, who has family in Gaza. Ayesh said he was able to reach his loved ones via text, but communication has been very limited. They live in northern Gaza and have had to evacuate as a ground attack looms, he said.

Ayesh said he hopes for "peace for Palestine, peace for Gaza, peace for the world."

A woman named Samia, who would not give her last name, said she has friends in Palestine. "I don't know where humanity is," she said.

"Their life is war every day. I walk for them, for justice. Canada, my country, [must] stand with them," said Wassyla Hadjabe, an Algerian woman who was there in support.

Among the sea of Palestinian colours, protesters also waved flags from Lebanon, Egypt, among other countries.

"I think it shows the Palestinian cause is a cause for all people, it’s a cause for colonized people and their right to liberate their land and restore their dignity. We have people of all different nationalities here," said Sarah Shamy, an organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement.



Crowds gather in Montreal to support the people of Gaza (CTV News Montreal / Daniel J. Rowe)



