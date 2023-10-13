Montreal

    • Thousands gather at pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Montreal Friday

    Thousands of people gathered in Montreal’s downtown core for a pro-Palestinian demonstration Friday evening, chanting and waving flags in support with the people of Palestine.

    Chanting 'Free Palestine!' the demonstration began near the Guy-Concordia Metro station at 5:30 p.m., eventually heading west along de Maisonneuve Blvd. toward the Israeli consulate at Westmount Square. A heavy police presence could be seen outside the consulate, with officers forming a line around the entrance.

    The crowd remained orderly, though some lit flares outside the consulate. There were no incidents of violence or arrests at the rally, which wrapped up around 8:30 p.m., said Montreal police.

    "I'm here to stand in solidarity with my brothers in Palestine," said Omar Ayesh, who has family in Gaza. Ayesh said he was able to reach his loved ones via text, but communication has been very limited. They live in northern Gaza and have had to evacuate as a ground attack looms, he said.

    Ayesh said he hopes for "peace for Palestine, peace for Gaza, peace for the world."

    A woman named Samia, who would not give her last name, said she has friends in Palestine. "I don't know where humanity is," she said. 

    "Their life is war every day. I walk for them, for justice. Canada, my country, [must] stand with them," said Wassyla Hadjabe, an Algerian woman who was there in support.

    Among the sea of Palestinian colours, protesters also waved flags from Lebanon, Egypt, among other countries.

    "I think it shows the Palestinian cause is a cause for all people, it’s a cause for colonized people and their right to liberate their land and restore their dignity. We have people of all different nationalities here," said Sarah Shamy, an organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement.

    Crowds gather in Montreal to support the people of Gaza (CTV News Montreal / Daniel J. Rowe)

    CTV News journalist Daniel J. Rowe was at the protest. Follow his tweets below

    Protesters called for the passage of aid into Palestine to help civilians under seige, with chants of "Today you will see, Palestine will be free!" and "Hey hey, ho ho, the occupation has got to go!" and "Five, six, seven, eight, stop the killing stop the hate!" ringing through the air.

    A pro-Palestinian rally took place in Montreal Friday afternoon (CTV News / Daniel J. Rowe)The "MTL Protest for Palestine: All Out for Gaza!" was organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, a grassroots movement of Palestinian and Arab youth that is "dedicated to the liberation" Palestine, according to the group's website.

    An energized and passionate crowd rallied in support of Palestinians (CTV News Montreal / Daniel J. Rowe)The group organized other protests across the U.S. and Canada throughout the week.

    "In the past few days, the Zionist occupation has been relentlessly bombing Gaza -- targeting civilian infrastructure and killing over 700 Palestinians," the Facebook event page reads. "This is a blatant attempt to collectively punish the Palestinian people for marching toward liberation."

    Thousands of people attend a demonstration in support of Palestine in downtown Montreal on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

    The demonstration follows a reported call by former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal for a global day of protest on Friday against Israel.

    Organizers told CTV News that Montreal’s event was planned before that call and stressed they are pushing for peace.

    Earlier in the day, Quebec’s public security minister and higher education minister both said supporters of the Palestinian cause have the right to protest but warned police would not tolerate the promotion of hatred.

    Shortly before the pro-Palestine protest, a separate event calling "for an end to a potential genocide, and for Canada to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza" took place at Concordia University's Hall building on Maisonneuve Boulevard West.

    Demonstrators wave flags and set off flares during a pro-Palestinian rally on Friday, Oct 13, 2023. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

    Former Quebec Solidaire spokesperson Amir Khadir along with professor Norma Rantisi, and Niall Clapham Ricardo from Independent Jewish Voices-Montreal were scheduled to speak.

    "Speakers will call on the Canadian government to stand up against this second Nakba (mass-displacement), which is a continuation of the violence that has been ongoing since 1948," a release on the event reads. "They will outline concrete actions Montrealers can take in solidarity with Palestinians under attack." 

    It is the latest in a series of protests in support of Palestine in Montreal since the Israel-Gaza war began. On Tuesday, Palestinian supporters demonstrated outside a rally in support of Israel, and a pro-Palestine protest took place on Sunday.

    Earlier in the day on Friday, the Roddick gates entry to McGill University were vandalized with graffiti that read, "You are witnessing genocide against Palestine" and "McGill is okay with genocide." The graffiti was cleaned later in the day.

    Graffiti at the front gates of McGill University accuse the Israeli government of genocide and McGill's support of it. The graffiti was removed on Oct. 13, 2023.

