

Basem Boshra, Supervising Producer, CTV News Montreal





It may only be the middle of October, but the snow warnings in Quebec have begun in earnest.

Environment Canada is warning that 15 cm of snow is expected in the area of the Laurentian Wildlife Reserve on Thursday.

The warning extends through the areas of the Apica Mountain, Grands-Jardin Park and l'Etape.

Environment Canada is warning that the rapid accumulation of snow could make driving treacherous in the area. (Quebecers do not legally have to have their winter tires installed until Dec. 1).

Visibility could be affected as well during heavy snowfall. Environment Canada is warning motorists who will be in the area that will be hit by the storm to drive with caution, to make sure their cars' lights are on, and to maintain a safe distance from the cars ahead of them.