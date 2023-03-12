This 100-year-old is still taking classes at McGill University
Most students come to McGill University in their 20s to get an education.
But not Miriam Tees. She was born in the '20s and just celebrated her 100th birthday.
"I was born on February 24, 1923," says Tees. "It's a pretty big one, 100."
Marking a centennial hasn't stopped Tees from wearing an Apple Watch, continuing to drive her car—she has her eyes checked regularly—or continuing to further her education.
Tees has taken many courses at McGill over the years to satisfy her many interests and curiosities.
"I've taken history courses and literature courses. I took one on the sonnet. Whatever happened to look interesting," she chuckles.
Tees grew up in Westmount, and as a child, she was free to roam and explore.
She got her driver's licence at 17 but never married or had children. In part, she says, because there weren't enough men to go around.
Miriam Tees got her driver's licence at 17 and continues to drive at age 100. (Supplied photo)
"You know a lot of men my age died in the war, so we lost a lot of people that might have married me, perhaps," she says.
Tees made a life for herself as a secretary and librarian. Her love of books gave her not only a career and many friends but also kept her curious.
A curiosity she continues to feed at age 100 by attending classes at McGill's Community for Lifelong Learning (MCLL).
This term, she's taking jazz. Tees has even led some classes, such as music courses.
"I moderated music because I was always interested in music all my life," she says.
Miriam Tees attends her jazz class at McGill’s Community for Lifelong Learning. (Supplied photo)The dean of continuing studies at McGill, Carola Weil, says while Tees is one of about 1000 senior learners who moderate and attend classes at the centre, she is not the oldest.
"Our oldest student is 101," says Weil. "It is tremendously inspiring. They remind me that at my age of 60-something, I'm still a youngster, and I have so much more to learn."
Jazz class moderator Tony Wait says the school keeps people connected and feeling young at heart.
"The whole focus is on lifelong learning," says Wait. "We don't want to have people feel that if they reach the age of 65, they should stop learning and be curious about life. The fact that they can come down here in a very informal setting, make friends, talk to friends, learn in a very unforced relaxed way, it's a great boon to health."
Tees wholeheartedly agrees and is living proof that you are never too old to learn.
